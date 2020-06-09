This Day That Year: 'Phir Hera Pheri' Completes 13 Yrs & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Anand Ahuja posting Sonam Kapoor’s picture on her birthday; to Ranbir Kapoor being trolled on social media, and Phir Hera Pheri completing 13 years of its release, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Phir Hera Pheri completed 13 years

Phir Hera Pheri completed its 13 years of release in 2019. The comedy-drama flick is a sequel to the blockbuster Hera Pheri (2000). Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, it is among the rarest movies at that time, which worked well at the box office. Helmed by Neeraj Vora, Phir Hera Pheri is a classic as its hilarious dialogues and scenes have been converted into timeless memes. Have a look at some of them.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday post

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 9 in 2018. On the occasion, her husband Anand Ahuja shared a breathtaking picture of the actor. He posted a monochrome photo of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and wrote an adorable message in the caption.

The businessman wrote, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday (cake)!... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is!”. The photo garnered a wondrous response from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fans and followers on social media. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez became a global ambassador

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was announced as the first global ambassador of eyewear brand Nova on this day. The company has been operating in the country for over a decade. So, the actor was to promote the brand’s latest range of lenses, powered sunglasses, and frames internationally.

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez said that Nova addressed the need for vision correction and protection without compromising on aesthetics by combining high technology and fashion in a statement. The actor also talked about her styling tips and revealed that she was quite particular about quality, comfort and style when it came to choosing eyewear.

Ranbir Kapoor slammed on social media

The previous year, Ranbir Kapoor’s video with his fan surfaced on the internet. It features the actor’s fan Vikrant Singh touching his feet while he warmly greets him. He is also seen gifting him a hand made cards and gifts. Despite the warm welcome, social media users did not like one thing. They pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor did not ask his fan to sit on the couch. Moreover, several other people also asked him to show some manners and respect. However, this led to a war between as the actor’s fans came to his rescue. They talked about Kapoor giving attention to his fans and appreciated him. Take a look at his video.

