This Day That Year: Priyanka' Brother Wedding Called Off & Other Events That Made The News

In the past few years, several issues made headlines on this day. From Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s marriage being called off; Katrina Kaif’s show-stealing comment on Sonakshi Sinha’s photo; Boney Kapoor’s views on winners boycotting nation award ceremony; to Janhvi Kapoor wearing late Sridevi’s saree, numerous events occurred this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events for you to recall.

Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar called off their wedding

The previous year, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s marriage speculations with London-based Ishita Kumar swirled around. However, Madhu Chopra confirmed that their wedding had been cancelled. According to reports, she stated that the couple decided to mutually call it off. The primary signs surfaced when Ishita Kumar allegedly deleted posts featuring Chopra on her Instagram. Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar got engaged on February 27. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared snaps from the event and wished the couple.

Katrina Kaif's hilarious comment on Sonakshi Sinha's photo

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a glamourous monochrome photo of herself. She has donned a backless body-hugging dress in the picture. Her intense gaze and bold look took the internet by storm. However, Katrina Kaif’s comment on her photo stole the show. She posted two ‘rolling on the floor laughing emoticons’ in the comment section of her post. Take a look.

Boney Kapoor on winners boycotting National Awards ceremony

The 65th National Film Awards ceremony was filled with controversies. Therefore, only a few winners appeared at the ceremony. This happened after the President Ram Nath Kovind announced that he will give out only eleven awards out of the 131, the day before. According to reports, 120 winners out of 131 winners wrote to the additional director general of the Directorate of Film Festivals, Chaitanya Prasad, and the office of the President of India and the Information and Broadcast Ministry stating that they would not be attending the ceremony.

Boney Kapoor attended the event with his daughters to receive his wife’s award. According to reports, he said that he would have been equally happy to receive the award by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He added that it was the recognition of work and he did not understand what was the fuss about.

Janhvi Kapoor draped late Sridevi's saree

Sridevi received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as a mother in Mom. As she was awarded posthumously, her family was present at the ceremony to receive the honour on her behalf. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor received the award from the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree grabbed eyeballs at the awards function. She draped one of her mother’s sarees. Sridevi’s close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to social media and wrote about Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit.

