This Day That Year Sept 1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Called Out For Magazine Cover & More

There are several events that take place throughout the day, which make it to the headlines. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's magazine cover to Kiran Rao speaking about the scope for upcoming filmmakers, here are the top headlines which happened on this day in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Take a look.

This day That year, September 1

2019

Aishwarya Rai strikes a similar pose like Kate Winslet for a magazine cover

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured on the first print cover of a new magazine. She looked gorgeous in flair red gown as she pretended to climb a staircase. As soon as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pictures were out, netizens called out the magazine for copying a leading magazine’s idea, featuring Kate Winslet. Apart from the idea, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pose was also strikingly similar to Kate Winslet's.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja visits Shani temple ahead of Zoya Factor release

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starred in a sports drama film The Zoya Factor, along with actor Dulquer Salmaan. Before her film's release last year, the actor visited Mukhteshwar temple in Mumbai. She was seen in a beautiful, traditional attire. Dirrected by Abhishek Sharma, the film was adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name.

2018

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter offered Prerna’s role in 'Kausatii Zindagi Kii 2'

Shweta Tiwari is one of the leading television actors who rose to fame after appearing in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. A reboot version of the popular sitcom started airing in 2019. In 2018, Shweta Tiwari revealed that her daughter Palak Tiwari was offered the role of Prerna, played by Shweta Tiwari, in the original version.

Kiran Rao said there is better scope for small films now

During an interview with Mid-day in 2018, Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao said that a new avenue of filmmakers has emerged which is like an opportunity for them. She also said that the world has changed in the last five to seven years in terms of cinema. She revealed that her first film released when multiplexes were a new thing and the emergence of OTT platforms offered better scope for small films to reach the audience.

