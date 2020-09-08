This Day That Year Sep 8: Sushant Was Blocked By IG & Other Events That Made News

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world and it has made people believe that the world has changed, it does not stop people to look back to the good old days in the previous few years. Through 2019 and 2018, on September 8, itself, there have been some interesting incidents that are surely worth noting and looking back to. Check out some of these events below -

1) Sushant Singh Rajput banned from Instagram for replying to every fan (2018)

Back in 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be active on social media where he would often reply to most of his fans. The late actor used to love replying to his fans and did so without any hesitation. But this act of his got him in some trouble when his account was blocked by Instagram from commenting on any post. The actor then had posted a long paragraph on his Instagram story, now unavailable, and tagged Instagram asking them why they always block him from replying to the comments.

2) 'Joker' won the Golden Lion Award at The Venice Film Festival (2019)

DC's controversial film Joker was scheduled for an October release around the world. However, it had already started winning off big awards before the mainstream audience could even watch it. The Todd Phillips' directorial film Joker had bagged the 76th Venice International Film Festival which became a stepping stone for the film which garnered massive success and accolades, including the Oscars.

Image courtesy - still from Joker (2019)

3) 'Chhichhore' set the box office on fire (2019)

The positive word of mouth of Chhichhore had allowed the film to garner a box office jump of 67% from its first day. The film had opened up to minimal numbers of â‚¹7 crores but ended up earning â‚¹12 crores the very next day due to positive reviews and word of mouth. Chhichhore had ended its run at the box office earning over â‚¹150 crores.

4) Bigg Boss 13's first promo launched (2019)

Bigg Boss 14 is now gearing for launch but back in 2019 when the 13th season of the show was about to launch, a teaser featuring Salman Khan was released to excite the fans. The teaser featured Salman Khan stuck in an hourglass. This teaser had notified fans that the show will only go on for four weeks which was later stretched out.

Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon!



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/1v9nOehy48 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 7, 2019

