This Day That Year September 11: Taapsee Confirmed Relationship Rumours & Other Events

Hina Khan’s indo-Hollywood film’s first look (2019)

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her upcoming film The Country of the Blind, which is an adaptation from the short story of the same name by HG Wells. The actor plays a blind girl’s character in the film directed by Rahat Kazmi. Check out the pictures below.

Taapsee Pannu confirmed her relationship (2019)

Taapsee Pannu had confirmed addressed her relationship rumours and had confirmed that she is dating someone on this date last year. The actor had in fact, revealed that her beloved is not from her profession or even from India. Later it was confirmed that Taapsee is dating badminton player Mathias Boe.

Rishi Kapoor met Neil Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter (2019)

Back in 2019, late actor Rishi Kapoor had visited Neil Nitin Mukesh’s house for Ganpati Darshan. There he met with his family and Neil’s daughter Nurvi. Check out the pictures below:

Kapil Sharma revealed the first look of his movie Son Of Manjit Singh (2018)

Back in 2018, Kapil Sharma had produced his first Punjabi language film, Son Of Manjit Singh starring Gurpreet Ghuggi. Kapil Sharma posted the first look of the poster of the film. The movie had released on October 12th, 2018. Check out the post below:

Prateik Babbar shares throwback pic of his parents (2019)

Actor Prateik Babbar had shared a beautiful picture of his parents Raj Babbar and Smita Patil together. The actor had captioned the picture, “Meet the parents” as he reshared a picture from a fan page. Check out the picture below:

Salman Khan shared a pic of a happy reunion (2018)

Back on September 11, 2018, Dabbang had completed 8 years. The star cast of the film had a happy reunion and Salman Khan shared pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. Check out the pictures below:

