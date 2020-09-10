This Day That Year Sep 10: Disha's Chandrayaan 2 Tweet & Other Events That Made Headlines

The entertainment industry often makes major headlines over the years. While some of them get underlined over the abundance of stories, some of them often stand out and leave an impression on people's mind. Below are some of the stories from 2019-18 which made headlines on September 10 of the given years respectively. Check it out below -

Salman Khan announced Dabanng 3 (2018)

Back in 2018, on the eight-year anniversary of the first Dabangg film, Salman Khan had announced Dabangg 3. The film was eventually a mediocre affair amid fans and critics but the excitement for the third instalment of the film was off the charts. Check out Salman Khan's tweet below -

Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year pic.twitter.com/yVEVYXVd3l — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 10, 2018

Salma Hayek opened up about #MeToo in Hollywood (2018)

Salma Hayek had opened up about the MeToo movement during her appearance in TIFF 2018 where she had revealed that the movement led to a discussion of women demanding respect in the workplace in Hollywood. Salma had stated that since the inception of the movement, the conversation around women in Hollywood changed drastically. She had also talked about how she witnessed a transformation in the entertainment industry after the change.

Disha Patani's Chandrayaan 2 meme was trolled (2019)

Actor Disha Patani, back in 2019 had posted a tweet about Chandrayaan 2, thanking the technical team behind it. The tweet was trolled mercilessly. Check out some of the reactions below -

Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Ganesh Chathurti (2019)

Back on September 10, 2019, a video of Taimur Ali Khan saying the 'Ganpati Moriya' chant went viral on the internet. Taimur could be seen wearing traditional attire as he participated in Ganpati rituals. Check out the video below -

Akshay Kumar opened up about 'trash-talking' (2019)

Back in 2019, Akshay Kumar had given an interview to Hindustan Times where he had opened up about online trolls. The actor had stated that exploiting and trolling anyone under the age of 21 should be illegal. The actor had also expressed that it was sad that people were using technology in-hand in order to troll people on social media. The actor had concluded his thoughts saying that star kids especially have a lot of societal pressure, hence, they shouldn't be trolled on the internet.

