This Day That Year: 'Manmarziyaan' Deleted Scene, India's Official Entry To Oscars & More

The entertainment industry makes major headlines every year. While some of those stories do not withstand the test of time, some of them stand out. Similarly, there have been events in the past two years, i.e 2018-2019 on September 21, which are worth looking back. Check out some of those stories below -

1) Anand L Rai defends cutting a scene from Manmarziyaan

Director-producer Anand L Rai had come in support of cutting down scenes from Manmarziyaan. The scenes were related to smoking and the director had stated that the scenes getting cut from the film did not really make a difference to the overall product. The inclusion of the cuts in the film was implemented after the film was released which put the film in troubled waters. Actor Taapsee Pannu had also tweeted about the same back then.

2) Chris Evans' Defending Jacob was announced (2018)

Back in 2018, Chris Evans' Apple TV miniseries Defending Jacob was announced which went on to become critically acclaimed. Besides being onboard as an actor, Evans also executive produced the miniseries which was based on a 2012 novel by William Landay. It follows the story of a 14-year-old getting accused of murder and its aftermath. The series turned out to be a success as it managed to gain 2 Emmy nominations this year-round.

3) Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra' trolled to be a sequel to 'Space Cowboys' (2019)

Brad Pitt's Ad Astra had released back in 2019 and had been trolled mercilessly for being a sequel to Space Cowboys. While the theories have not stopped floating around the internet to this day, the film's connection with Tommy Lee Jones has been deemed to be its connection with Ad Astra.

4) Gully Boy became India's official entry to Oscars (2019)

It was announced back on September 21, 2019, that Gully Boy would be India's official entry to the Oscars. While the film was a big rage in India, it failed to impress the Academy members and was soon out of the race. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite had won the Best Foreign language film. The film was out of the Oscars race on December 17, 2019.

