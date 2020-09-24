This Day That Year: Dream Girl's Glorious BO Run, Irrfan Khan's Oscar Entry & More

Throughout the years, there have been a number of entertainment stories that grab the major attention of the general public. These stories or developments often go viral for a week or two before getting slammed away by fresh stories. However, there are some headlines that pass the test of time to maintain their relevancy through the years. Below are such events from September 23, in 2018, and 2019. Check them out below -

Also read: This Day That Year: GOT cast gets standing ovation, Nawaz charges â‚¹1 for 'Manto' & more

1) Irrfan Khan's 'Doob' became an official entry to Oscars (2018)

Irrfan Khan has featured in multiple Oscar-winning films. However, one of his lesser-known films to have knocked the doors of the Academy was Doob - No Bed of Roses. The film originated from Bangladesh and was initially banned from the country. Irrfan had also helmed the co-producer's chair for the film. Check out the trailer for Doob below -

Also read: This day that year: Akshay Kumar's 'Filhaal', Padma Lakshmi's shocking revelation & more

2) Joaquin Phoenix's set video as Joker had gone viral (2018)

2019's Joker was made on a minimal budget as compared to other comic book related films. This made the makers of the film take to the streets of New York and other areas and shoot the portions of the film. Maintaining secrecy while working on-location became a task for the makers which led to a number of videos from the sets of Joker to go viral. Check it out below -

Also read: This day That Year: 'Manmarziyaan' deleted scene, India's official entry to Oscars & more

3) 'Dream Girl' crossed Rs 100 crores (2019)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl had crossed the glorious number of 100 crores at the domestic box office. The film revolved around a guy pretending to be a woman over the phone in order to make people feel better. The actor had taken to Twitter in order to celebrate the success of the film. Check it out below -

#DreamGirl scores a century! ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’›ðŸ‘

Thank you for this love. pic.twitter.com/oAUBpPID0V — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 24, 2019

Also read: This day that year: From Bebo mimicking Taimur to 'Thugs of Hindostan' teaser release

4) Celebrities reacted to Greta Thunberg's UN speech (2019)

Greta Thunberg had delivered her infamous 'how dare you' speech in the UN back in 2019 which had lit the internet on fire. Greta later evolved to become one of the youngest climate change activists but her speech at the UN is still celebrated by her admirers. Her speech had led to celebrities reacting on social media. Check it out below -

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.