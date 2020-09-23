This Day That Year: GOT Cast Gets Standing Ovation, Nawaz Charges ₹1 For 'Manto' & More

Fans of the entertainment industry are often interested in knowing what has been going around with their favourite stars and their films. Thus, it leads to a number of stories churning out each year from the world of entertainment. Some of these stories are worth looking back as they stand still through the test of times. Read below to know some This Day That Year moments from 2018 and 2019 -

1) Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about not charging his fees for 'Manto' (2018)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto might have failed to make a lasting remark at the Indian box office, but it was the actor's passion project. Nawaz had spoken to IndianExpress during the promotions of the film to confirm whether he actually only charged one rupee for the role. The actor confirmed it stating that the director hadn't paid him the money yet. The actor drew similarities between the character and him, which led him to the direction of not charging any money.

2) Aayush Sharma opened up about Loveyatri controversy (2018)

Loveyatri was Aayush Sharma's debut film which had fallen into troubled due to its original titled which had to be changed as it was deemed to be disrespectful to a certain religion. The actor had then given an interview to PTI saying - "Our intention was very clear. We wanted a film that connects with most people. There was unnecessary conversation and objection happening over it." The film had ultimately flopped at the BO.

3) Tom Hardy kept Venom true to its comic book roots (2018)

Tom hardy's Venom was panned by critics but loved immensely by fans. The actor was promoting the film in Moscow where he had revealed that Venom had been depicted true to its original comic book character. The film had a glorious run at the box office earning $856 million worldwide.

4) GOT cast gets a standing ovation at Emmys (2019)

Last year, the Emmys did not take place in a virtual event like in 2020. The cast and crew of GOT had made their way to the stage of Emmys for one last time before the show ended its eight-season run. The cast including Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and more had received a warming standing ovation. Check out the video below -

5) Parineeti shared heartfelt note after shoot of The Girl on the Train wrapped up (2019)

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train might have not hit the silver screens yet but her fans are aware that the actor was very much involved in the process of making it. The actor had shared a heartfelt note after the shoots had wrapped up. Check it out below -

