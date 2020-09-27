This Day That Year On September 27: ‘Chhichhore’ Grosses 133 Cr & Other Events

Every year, headlines from Bollywood manage to gain significant traction. Fans wish to know about their favourite actors and the happenings around them. Similarly, through the years 2019 and 2018 on September 27, there have been several Bollywood stories revolving around major celebs which made headlines. Check out some those stories below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore became the late actor’s highest earner

Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Chhichhore beat MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to become late Sushant Singh Rajput’s highest earner at the box-office. The movie which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Mohammad Samad, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and many more in pivotal roles, had been a steady earner since its release in September 2019. The college comedy collected Rs 133.53 crore at the box-office in just three weeks.

R Madhavan’s Son Wins Silver For India At International Championship

RHTDM actor and proud father R Madhavan took to social media and announced that his 14-year-old son Vedaant won a silver medal for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship in the year 2019 which was held in Bengaluru. His son participated in the 4x100m freestyle relay for ‘Group II’ boys. The actor shared a collage of pictures from the event and added that it was his son’s first official medal representing India at international sports.

Saand Ki Aankh Controversy

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Soon after the makers of Saand ki Aankh released the teaser of the film on July 11, 2019, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. As soon as the trailer was out, the internet and social media buzzed after Neena Gupta’s tweet. The audiences believed that actors like Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi could have been a better choice for playing the role of 60-year-old sharpshooter sisters then Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Housefull 4 Trailer

Back in 2019, Akshay Kumar fans took a break from his string of patriotic films, as the trailer of Housefull 4 was released on this day. In the movie, he was seen in a comic role, much like the previous Housefull movies. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film also featured Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The trailer sees Kriti, Pooja, and Kirti as princesses of Sitamgarh of the year 1419, with Akshay and Bobby as princes and Riteish as a dance teacher.

First look of Sonakshi Sinha from Laal Kaptaan

Guess karo... Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/28lPicRTTu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

Back in 2019, makers of the film Laal Kaptaan shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha who made a cameo appearance in the film featuring Saif Ali Khan. In the picture shared, the Dabangg actor can be seen sitting gracefully on a divan with her face covered in a veil. Her entire ensemble was in a bright red, and she is wearing heavy pieces of jewellery. Completing the look with a beautiful headpiece traditionally worn by Afghani women, the actor stole many hearts.

