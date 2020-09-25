This Day That Year: Demi Moore's Shocking Revelation, Sonu Sood's Taekwondo Award & More

Through the years, there have been a number of entertainment stories that made major headlines. However, some of these stories end up withstanding the test of times and stay relevant for years to come. Some similar stories which caught major attention back In September 25, 2018, and 2019 have been listed below. Read on:

Sonu Sood honored with a degree in Taekwondo (2018)

Long before being known for his philanthropic activities, Sonu Sood had collected a doctorate degree in Taekwondo. While talking to PTI about this achievement, Sonu Sood had stated, “It feels good to see everybody so fit out here, all thanks to the event organizers who have managed to get the taekwondo experts all over the country on the same platform and created the Taekwondo Federation". This event happened back in 2018.

Margot Robbie's Birds of prey was given a release date (2018)

Even if the 2019 film Birds of Prey failed to create a major impact at the box office, it was highly anticipated and loved by fans who witnessed it in theatres. The release date of the film was announced on September 25, 2018. The initial release date of the film was scheduled to be February 7, 2020, however, the film had started rolling out worldwide from late-January itself.

Zoya Akhtar believed she has just begun (2019)

Zoya Akhtar was on a roll in 2019 when her film Gully Boy had become India's official entry to Oscars. Though the film was ultimately removed from the Oscar-run, it was a commendable feat nonetheless. However, when questioned about her success in the film industry by IndianExpress, Zoya Akhtar had shared that she felt she has just begun and that she cannot get into any sort of pressure and maintain an equilibrium.

Demi Moore had revealed she was raped at 15 (2019)

Demi Moore back in 2019 had revealed that she was raped at the age of 15. The actor-producer had claimed that a man had paid $500 to her mother. After the act was done, the man claimed that Moore's mother had sold her to him. The instance has been recorded in Demi Moore's book.

