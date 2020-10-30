Maanayata Dutt spreads hope and positivity with latest post on life lessons; Read Here

Since the time actor Sanjay Dutt has disclosed about his disease, his wife Maanayata Dutt has been Sanjay's constant support in this tough period. Maanayata who is quite active on social media while sharing motivational posts recently penned an inspirational line. In the caption, she wrote about learning good lessons from life without cribbing in every situation.

Maanayata Dutt spreads positivity and hope

While captioning the post, Maanayata wrote, “When you replace...”Why is this happening to me” to “What is this trying to teach me”....everything shifts!!” The post received immense love and appreciation from her fans across. One of the users hailed her spirit of handling things and wrote, “Your captions are just so motivating Maanayata Ma'am.” Another user hailed her fashion sense and wrote, “So much love with your fashion.” A third user commented, “You look simply amazing,” while another wrote, “Wow that's awesome looking.”

Sanjay Dutt who was suffering from cancer had recently announced on the occasion of his twins Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday that he had recovered from the ailment. The Agneepath star had announced two months ago that he was taking a short break from work for treatment. The actor used to be regularly spotted at the Kokilaben Hospital and his thank-you note also featured a word for the doctors.

As the actor recently overcame the illness, Maanayata had penned an intense note for him on the occasion of Dussehra and Vijayadashami, calling him her ‘Ram’ and ‘inspiration.’ Maanayata Dutt wrote that she was dedicating this Dusshera, that celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Raavan, to someone who had been an ‘inspiration’ not only to her but many others. She wrote that her husband had ‘always fought back with patience, grace, and love’ to many difficulties he faced in his life. Referring to his recent cancer diagnosis, she stated that ‘life threw yet another challenge’ just when they thought they ‘finally had peace.’ Maanayata hailed him for proving again that a ‘positive mind can win’ and ‘conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage.’ She went on to state there was ‘no one like you Sanju’ and praised him for teaching her ‘going gets tough, only the tough get going.’

