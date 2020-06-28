This Day That Year: When Rangoli Accused Aditya Pancholi & Deepika Spoke About Depression

There are several events in the film industry that have left fans astonished. Here’s taking a look at the shocking news that made headlines in the past on June 28. From Deepika Padukone opening about depression to Kangana Ranaut’s sister accusing Aditya Pancholi of extortion, here is a list of some of the unforgettable events and interviews.

Deepika Padukone speaks about her character Malti

After wrapping up the shooting of Chhapaak, on last year on June 28, Deepika Padukone opened up about essaying the role of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Talking about the film, Deepika Padukone said that she found a connection with her character’s grit and determination. She added that she chose the film because she found Laxmi’s story to be compelling and it is a story that needs to be told. There was a connection between her grit, determination, and the human spirit, Deepika said.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, this day, last year, accused Aditya Pancholi of extorting money from Kangana. The Queen actor’s sister also revealed that she had filed a case of physical abuse against Aditya Pancholi back in 2007. In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut’s sister alleged that Aditya billed her sister Rs 1 crore for grocery and expenses when she was homeless for three months. Rangoli further claimed that he asked for money later and sent her a ‘message of extortion’. Kangana Ranaut’s sister also accused his wife Zarina Wahab for supporting her husband. Read the tweets here:

Deepika Padukone opens up about battling with depression

Deepika opened about her mental health on June 28, 2018, saying that success has nothing to do with your mental health. In an interview, she recalled her battle with depression at the time when her career was at the peak. Deepika said that there was a lot happening in her life professionally back in 2014 as it was one of the best years of her life.

She was on a career-high but that is the thing about depression, she added: “there are no warning signs”. “It just comes and it has nothing to do with how much money you have or how successful you are, it can affect literally anyone,” she added. Deepika said she recovered through “lifestyle changes and medication” and went on to set up the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sneak peek of his new single

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sneak peek of his new single Chan Kitthan. The actor teased fans with this unrequited romantic number which was composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Kumaar. It is a recreated version of an old Punjabi gazal. Ayushamann Khurrana who had crooned the song also features in the video of the song.

