Kangana Shames Congress For 'unemployment Day' Trend; Posts Sena-led Office Devastation

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at the Congress-led opposition for trending 'National Unemployment Day' on September 17 reminding them of how they had snatched her employment in Maharashtra by illegally demolishing her office in Mumbai.

"Turned my place of work into a graveyard, made so many people lose their jobs, a film unit employs several hundred people, a film that is released runs the house of many from theatres to those of popcorn sellers. All of those who snatched our employment are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today," tweeted Kangana.

मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

BMC furthers attack against Kangana

In an attempt to target Kangana Ranaut, BMC is now going after the society and its members. After demolishing Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sent a notice to Chetak Society, a co-operative housing society, where Kangana's office is located.

Republic TV accessed the document where BMC has sent a notice to Chetak Society where they have sought details of 'main members' and a list of all 'cooperative partners'.

Meanwhile, Kangana has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court to seek compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC for illegal demolition at her bungalow. After the BMC demolished what it termed as "illegal alterations" at the Queen actor's office in Pali Hill on September 9, Ranaut moved the High Court.

Kangana's office was targeted by the BMC after she launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena-led government's mess in handling the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. BMC officials broke into her Pali Hill office and continued demolition works even as Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqi informed officials that the matter was sub-judice. Sources also informed Republic TV that the Shiv Sena-led BMC was planning to approach the court to seek permission to bring down Kangana's Khar residence.

