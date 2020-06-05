Throwback To Vicky Kaushal's Goofy Dance With Deepika Padukone; WATCH

Deepika Padukone, being an outsider has been able to carve a niche for herself in the film industry. Also, talking about self-made actors, there is no way we miss out another actor who has achieved such a feat and that is Vicky Kaushal. The 'Uri' actor has proved hsi mettle as an actor and always melts the hearts of his fans with his cute looks and a warm smile. So, let’s take a look at these two amazing actors of Bollywood in one of the most memorable throwback video in which they are dancing together.

Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal's goofy video

In this video, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh are seen showing off their dance moves. The song which is being played in the background is from the film Kalank, titled Ghar More Pardesiya. Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a stunning black dress while Vicky Kaushal is looking dashing in a white shirt.

Vicky Kaushal's amazing expressions and Deepika Padukone’s grace is what makes this video worth watching. Besides them both, we can also spot Ranveer Singh dancing on the song near Deepika Padukone in a golden and black colour pantsuit. Vicky Kaushal ended the video in a very funny way where he did the Naagin step which also made Deepika Padukone laugh out loud. Watch this hilarious video in which Deepika and Vicky are having a fun time, dancing.

According to several reports Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked Vicky Kaushal to play the role of Rawal Ratan Singh in the film, ‘Padmaavat’. The role was later played by Shahid Kapoor because as per reports, Deepika Padukone had refused to work with Vicky Kaushal, as he was not a known name of Bollywood then. But now that Vicky Kauhsla has craved his niche and proved his mettle with his charismatic and talented performances without any doubt, it would be interesting to watch these two actors, work together in a project soon.

On the work front, there are a bunch of projects Vicky Kaushal will be seen in for which his fans are extremely excited. The actor will most likely be seen in the Shoojit Sircar directed film 'Shaheed Udham Singh'. The test photos and several snippets from the film shared by Vicky have gotten fans excited for this particular film. The film is expected to get a January 2021 release, according to a news portal. Besides that, Vicky will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus 'Takht'.

