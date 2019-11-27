Three Best Boxing-based Movies In Bollywood That You Need To Know

Farhan Akhtar has recently signed a boxing film, Toofan, that will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The duo have worked together in a biographic film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, earlier, which was a blockbuster hit and was declared tax-free in many states of India. This news of them working together again has created a lot of buzz in tinsel town. While many people are eagerly waiting for the film to release, they are also keen to see how differently this movie will be from other Bollywood movies based on boxing. Here is a list of few great performances by actors in some boxing-based action dramas of Bollywood.-

Mary Kom- Priyanka Chopra

Mary Kom is Priyanka Chopra's most memorable performances. Mary Kom is a biographic film based on the life of the Indian Olympic boxer. Priyanka's performance was loved by everyone who watched the movie. The dedication and the training she took was worth appreciating. Marry Kom was one of the biggest hits of the year grossing more than ₹100 crores at the box office.

Saala Khadoos - Ritika Singh

The movie stars R Madhavan as a boxing coach who is ignored by the boxing federation and how he takes on with them by training a girl to fight in the championship. The character of the boxing aspirant is played by Ritika Singh. The intense acting and exceptional performances of both the actors were admired by the critics and the masses. The character development and the presentation of the amateur boxer, Madhi, by Ritika Singh, was heartwarming.

Apne - Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol

Apne is a movie based on a father's obsession with boxing and how it affects the lives of his children. The Deol family created magic on the silver screen with their robust acting and powerful emotions. Dharmendra played the character of a retired boxer who aspires to make his children the best boxers in India. Bobby Deol played the character of his younger son, who is trying to help his father in accomplishing his dreams. Sunny Deol essayed the role of the elder son, who is an ex-boxer turned businessman trying to make his life.

