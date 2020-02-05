Union Budget
Three-Ingredient Recipes To Try At Home For A Quick Munching

Bollywood News

A three-ingredient recipe can make your cooking easy and fun both at the same time. So, here are such recipes that you can prepare in a few minutes

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Three-ingredient recipe

If you have a sweet tooth and like to prepare some desserts for your sweet cravings, you can try some three-ingredient recipes. This can make your cooking both, easy and fun at the same time. So, here are some three-ingredient recipes that you can prepare in a few minutes. Try them out.

Turmeric Kulfi

If you are a kulfi lover, then this recipe would take away your heart. You can make your favourite dessert at home easily and with three ingredients only. So to try this Turmeric Kulfi which is sweet, delicious and indulgent, you need these three-ingredients-

  • Full cream milk
  • Fresh turmeric
  • Sugar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmi* Food•Travel•Lifestyle (@nutty_blogger) on

Image courtesy: @nutty_blogger

Coconut Til Ladoos

This recipe is not only easy and quick but also healthy for you to indulge, as it does not contain sugar. To add the natural sweetness to these Ladoos, dates are added. You can enjoy the smokey flavour of roasted sesame seeds in this guilt-free dessert, which you can prepare on any festive occasion. The three-ingredients used in this recipe are:

  • White sesame seeds
  • Dates, chopped
  • Dry coconut, grated
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alka Priyaank Vishnoi (@tadka_with_alka) on

Image courtesy: @tadka_with_alka

Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie

You can have this healthy power-packed drink along with your breakfast to have an energetic day ahead. You can have this delectable smoothie anytime you need an instant energy boost. Chia seeds are exceptionally rich in calcium. The three-ingredient used in this Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie recipe is:

  • Apple, chopped
  • Yogurt
  • Chia seeds
  • Peanut butter (optional)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Food n EverythingElse 📍HTX (@foodneverythingelse) on

Image courtesy: @foodneverythingelse

Microwave Chocolate Fudge

Microwave Chocolate Fudge can be prepared very fast and easily in an oven. You can try this Microwave Chocolate Fudge to ease your sweet cravings. Toss in some walnuts to add an extra crunch to your Fudge. The three-ingredient used in this chocolate fudge recipe is:

  • Chocolate chips
  • Sweetened condensed milk
  • Butter
  • Chopped walnuts (optional)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Petra (@donuts2crumpets) on

Image courtesy: @donuts2crumpets

