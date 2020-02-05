Three-Ingredient Recipes To Try At Home For A Quick Munching

If you have a sweet tooth and like to prepare some desserts for your sweet cravings, you can try some three-ingredient recipes. This can make your cooking both, easy and fun at the same time. So, here are some three-ingredient recipes that you can prepare in a few minutes. Try them out.

Also read | Rum-based Hot Chocolate Recipes To Indulge In On Chilly Mornings

Turmeric Kulfi

If you are a kulfi lover, then this recipe would take away your heart. You can make your favourite dessert at home easily and with three ingredients only. So to try this Turmeric Kulfi which is sweet, delicious and indulgent, you need these three-ingredients-

Full cream milk

Fresh turmeric

Sugar

Image courtesy: @nutty_blogger

Coconut Til Ladoos

This recipe is not only easy and quick but also healthy for you to indulge, as it does not contain sugar. To add the natural sweetness to these Ladoos, dates are added. You can enjoy the smokey flavour of roasted sesame seeds in this guilt-free dessert, which you can prepare on any festive occasion. The three-ingredients used in this recipe are:

White sesame seeds

Dates, chopped

Dry coconut, grated

Image courtesy: @tadka_with_alka

Also read | Salad Recipes | This Italian Pasta Salad Recipe Will Make You Forget Your Diet

Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie

You can have this healthy power-packed drink along with your breakfast to have an energetic day ahead. You can have this delectable smoothie anytime you need an instant energy boost. Chia seeds are exceptionally rich in calcium. The three-ingredient used in this Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie recipe is:

Apple, chopped

Yogurt

Chia seeds

Peanut butter (optional)

Image courtesy: @foodneverythingelse

Also read | Five-minute Recipes You Can Prepare In A Jiffy: Chicken Quesadilla, Cheesecake, And More

Microwave Chocolate Fudge

Microwave Chocolate Fudge can be prepared very fast and easily in an oven. You can try this Microwave Chocolate Fudge to ease your sweet cravings. Toss in some walnuts to add an extra crunch to your Fudge. The three-ingredient used in this chocolate fudge recipe is:

Chocolate chips

Sweetened condensed milk

Butter

Chopped walnuts (optional)

Image courtesy: @donuts2crumpets

Also read | Delicious Banana Recipes You Probably Didn't Know About | Check Recipe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.