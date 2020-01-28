The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delicious Banana Recipes You Probably Didn't Know About | Check Recipe

Food

One can deep fry, mash, make shakes, make curries or add raw bananas as it it to make delicious dishes. Know more about these delicious banana recipes here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Banana recipes

Banana recipes provide ample options to try at home and have some healthy dishes to eat. Banana can easily be deep-fried, mashed, added in shakes or used raw in various delicious dishes. In fact, there are many widely used and popular recipes of bananas.  Here we have listed a few-

Also read | Here's How You Can Make Kerala's Famous Banana Chips At Home

Delicious Banana Recipes To Try At Home

Banana Oat Bread

Banana oat bread is an easy recipe that can be made at home. This easy and tasty bread recipe tastes even more delicious with the addition of bananas to it. You will have to combine oat flour and whole-wheat flour to bake this nourishing and flavourful bread.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily (@zonderfratsen) on

Image courtesy: @zonderfrasten

Also read | Origins Of Banana Chips And Easy-to-make Recipes To Prepare This Snack At Home

Banana Pancakes

Pancakes are one of the most quintessential breakfast options for many people across the globe. In fact, the popular banana pancake is very easy to make at home with the help of very few ingredients. These mushy banana pancakes come with a sprint of vanilla flavoring on it to flavor it more perfectly.

Image courtesy: @strawbmommy_sw

Raw Banana and Coconut Kachori

Raw banana and coconut kachoris are not the regular kachoris that we eat generally. These kachoris are made with mashed bananas, mixed with rice flour and spices and wholly filled with a blend of coconut, sesame seeds, raisins, and other Indian spices. You will have to deep fry these banana kachoris and serv hot with Imli and mint chutney.

Also read | Banana Cake: Here's How You Can Make This Yummy Dessert

Raw Banana Kebab

Raw bananas are especially used in the South region of India. A scrumptious evening snacks you can prepare using these raw bananas is the vegetarian banana kebab. All you need is some raw bananas, a handful of ingredients and around 45 minutes to cook this dish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heena's kitchen (@kitchen_queen_heena) on

Image courtesy: @kitchen_queen_heena

Banana and Chia Tea Cake

Banana and Chia Tea Cake is a lip-smacking recipe. The dish is a delicious cake prepared with the goodness of banana and the crunch of chia seeds. These two just perfectly pair with each other and you can have this delicious dessert with a strong cup of tea or coffee.

Also read | Easy Banana Recipes That Are Easy And Ready To Eat In 15 Minutes

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA