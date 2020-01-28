Delicious Banana Recipes You Probably Didn't Know About | Check Recipe

Banana recipes provide ample options to try at home and have some healthy dishes to eat. Banana can easily be deep-fried, mashed, added in shakes or used raw in various delicious dishes. In fact, there are many widely used and popular recipes of bananas. Here we have listed a few-

Delicious Banana Recipes To Try At Home

Banana Oat Bread

Banana oat bread is an easy recipe that can be made at home. This easy and tasty bread recipe tastes even more delicious with the addition of bananas to it. You will have to combine oat flour and whole-wheat flour to bake this nourishing and flavourful bread.

Image courtesy: @zonderfrasten

Banana Pancakes

Pancakes are one of the most quintessential breakfast options for many people across the globe. In fact, the popular banana pancake is very easy to make at home with the help of very few ingredients. These mushy banana pancakes come with a sprint of vanilla flavoring on it to flavor it more perfectly.

Image courtesy: @strawbmommy_sw

Raw Banana and Coconut Kachori

Raw banana and coconut kachoris are not the regular kachoris that we eat generally. These kachoris are made with mashed bananas, mixed with rice flour and spices and wholly filled with a blend of coconut, sesame seeds, raisins, and other Indian spices. You will have to deep fry these banana kachoris and serv hot with Imli and mint chutney.

Raw Banana Kebab

Raw bananas are especially used in the South region of India. A scrumptious evening snacks you can prepare using these raw bananas is the vegetarian banana kebab. All you need is some raw bananas, a handful of ingredients and around 45 minutes to cook this dish.

Image courtesy: @kitchen_queen_heena

Banana and Chia Tea Cake

Banana and Chia Tea Cake is a lip-smacking recipe. The dish is a delicious cake prepared with the goodness of banana and the crunch of chia seeds. These two just perfectly pair with each other and you can have this delicious dessert with a strong cup of tea or coffee.

