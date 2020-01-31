Rum-based Hot Chocolate Recipes To Indulge In On Chilly Mornings

Waking up in the morning will be more interesting when you start your day without your regular cappuccinos and lattes and try to be a little experimental. A little ounce of rum in your glass of hot chocolate on a chilled morning will definitely make you feel delighted. To make your day warm, sweet and soft, here are a few recipes that will definitely make you drool.

Hot chocolate hazelnut drink

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1-litre whole milk

300 grams of dark chocolate

6 tablespoons of hazelnut spread

1 tablespoon of salt

100 ml dark rum

100 ml of Irish coffee

Chocolate syrup

How to make it:

Take an iron pan and start the flame.

Mix 2 tablespoons of instant coffee, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1-litre whole milk, 300 grams of dark chocolate, 6 tablespoons of hazelnut spread, 1 tablespoon of salt, 100 ml dark rum, 100 ml Irish coffee and give everything a good stir. Allow the mixture to reach its boiling point.

Turn off the flame.

For garnishing:

Take the cup and dip the rim into hazelnut spread.

Pour the hot chocolate mixture in the cup.

Add some marshmallows into it and pour some chocolate syrup on them.

Pour some hazelnut spread on them.

Your mug of hot chocolate hazelnut drink is all set to make your mornings brighter!

Chocolate hazelnut liquor

¼ cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

¾ cup of cream

1 cup of chocolate hazelnut spread

¾ cup of dark rum

2 tablespoons of chocolate sprinkles (dark and white chocolate together will make your drink look attractive)

Whipped cream

How to make it:

Take an iron pan and start the flame.

Mix ¼ cup of sugar, 1 cup of milk, ¾ cup of cream, 1 cup of chocolate hazelnut spread and give everything a good stir. Allow the mixture to reach its boiling point.

Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to cool down at room temperature.

Once the mixture has reached the room temperature, add ¾ cup of dark rum and give it a stir.

To Serve:

You can just add this mixture into your daily cup of coffee to enhance its regular flavour and turn it into a nice rum-based hot chocolate coffee.

OR

Enjoy this mixture as a chocolate martini by garnishing with whipped cream topped with choco chips

OR

Just enjoy it on the rocks.

Your chocolate hazelnut liquor is ready to delight your guests on special occasions.