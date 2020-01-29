Salad Recipes | This Italian Pasta Salad Recipe Will Make You Forget Your Diet

Pasta salads are one of the very few delicious dishes, because of which people enjoy being on a healthy diet. Here’s how you can make your own pasta salad with an Italian twist, very easily at home. This Italian pasta salad recipe will make you forget that you are on a diet. Read ahead to know the recipe-

Italian pasta salad recipe

Ingredients

1 pound fusilli pasta

1-pint cherry tomatoes halved

1 cup chopped hard salami slice

3/4 cup chopped grilled piquillo peppers or jarred roasted red peppers

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

12 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved (22-24 balls)

3.8 ounces sliced black olives (1 can), drained

How to make?

Place a large pot of water over high heat and bring to a boil. Add a large spoonful of salt to the water. Then stir in the dried pasta. Cook according to package instructions, usually 6-8 minutes to al dente. Drain the pasta, and rinse with cold water in a colander. Shake off the excess water and place the pasta in a large salad bowl.

While the pasta is boiling, whisk all the ingredients of the vinaigrette in a small bowl. Set aside. Then chop all the salad ingredients.

Pour the tomatoes, sliced hard salami, chopped piquillo peppers, red onion, parsley, mozzarella ball and olives over the pasta. Pour the vinaigrette over the top and toss well to coat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper as needed.

