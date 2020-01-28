Five-minute Recipes You Can Prepare In A Jiffy: Chicken Quesadilla, Cheesecake, And More

Five minute recipes are a trend nowadays. There are many recipes that you can actually make within five minutes. These recipes act as a quick fix for the times when you are super busy and yet want to save money by eating at home. These quick recipes are perfect for serving one although the quantities can be increased depending on the requirement. Take a look at five quick recipes that you can make at home:

5 minute recipes for dinner

Chicken nachos

Take 1 cup of rotisserie chicken and mix it with 1 tbsp barbeque sauce. Now arrange the tortilla chips in a plate and arrange the mixed rotisseries chicken on top of it. Sprinkle grated cheese and chopped green onions for garnishing and microwave for about 2-3 minutes. Add a dollop of pesto or white sauce on top of your dish.

Pasta

Take a large coffee cup, add half a cup of macaroni, half a cup water and some salt for seasoning. Let the pasta microwave for 2-3 minutes, making it al dente. Take out the cup and add milk, grated cheese, pepper powder and mix it up. Now microwave the cup for about 30 seconds and the 5-minute pasta is ready to eat.

Chicken quesadilla

Start with warming up the tortilla in the microwave for a minute. In a bowl, heat the chicken strips that are mixed with green and red diced capsicum along with taco powder. After it is done heating up, give the whole thing a final mix before microwaving it for 2-3 minutes. Now place the chicken and capsicum mix on top of one tortilla and cover it up with another tortilla piece. Cut the pieces with a pizza cutter before serving.

5 minute breakfast recipes

Cup omelette

Take a microwavable cup and add 2 eggs, ½ bell pepper, spinach leaves, salt, slices of chicken, and pepper powder. Microwave it for 2-4 minutes and your fluffy omelette is ready as your 5-minute breakfast.

Cheesecake

In a microwaveable muffin cup, add melted butter, crushed graham crackers and give it a mix. Let this be the base of the cheesecake. Now take cream cheese and mix it with sugar in another bowl. Add it on top of your cracker base. Microwave the cheesecake for 4 minutes at half the power while running it only for 45 seconds at a time. Once you take it out and let it reach the room temperature, set it in a freezer to chill it. Top it up with strawberries.

Image Courtesy: Tasty YouTube