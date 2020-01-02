Three Thriller Short Films That Will Make You Jump On Your Couch Out Of Fear

Movies are the gateway for the audience to skip reality and experience life they have never imagined. Filmmaking has grown big with time and moviemakers have been trying out several stories and methods to entertain their viewers. Filmmaking is not limited to the mainstream cinema anymore, and now the audience and the filmmakers are making short films to provide a memorable experience. Here is a list of some of the best thriller short films ever made:

Don’t Play with the Food

Listed at the top by many entertainment sites, this short film was highly praised by the critics. It revolves around a family dinner where Antonio tries to make his daughter reconsider about falling in love. This short movie directed by Daniel Muñoz Caneiro is a must-watch for any movie buff.

A Bedtime Story

While searching for a good and horrifying thriller movie, one will always end up finding A Bedtime Story in every list. The entire story is about a woman who wakes up in the dark without knowing that a horrifying nightmare is about to begin. After a few minutes, she is haunted by a ghost with a mission to torture her for his amusement. Sergio Ruvalcaba was praised by critics for his direction. This is one of the best thriller short films that you must add to your watchlist right away.

Dring Of The Dead

This is considered to be one of the most frightening thriller short films by critics and fans. Directors Gaël Pouvreau, Mathieu Auvray have been praised for the direction and the storyline was also quite unique. In this short film, a zombie girl chases a man who locks himself in a telephone booth and finds himself surrounded by uncountable zombies. The movie is noted for its dark, gritty tone and atmosphere.

