Short Films From All Over The World That Are A Must Watch For All!

Short films are an excellent way to spend time on good quality films online. They are often explorative and leave behind a thought-provoking meaning. We list down some of the best short films that one can watch within twenty minutes.

The Voorman Problem

A film by Mark Gill, The Voorman Problem revolves around a prisoner who thinks of himself as God. Martin Freeman as a psychiatrist and Tom Hollander’s Voorman character will discover each other in the process. The BAFTA and Oscar-nominated English short film is a must-watch. According to reports, the storyline is adapted from the book number9dream by David Mitchell.

2 Strangers at a Wedding Reception/ Reception

Paul, the best man at his friend’s wedding has excused himself from the proceeding of a wedding reception. He is rather gloomy until joined by Jessie. The two instantly start a conversation, even though Paul is related to the wedded couple, he feels disconnected. On the other hand, Jessie is coincidently the stranger at the wedding. Created by writer-director Joe Gillette, the short film is a short romantic drama. The film has won several awards and accolades and is a must-watch.

Our kind of love

Harun, a second-generation British resident of Afghan origins fails at finding his true love after western-style dating, recedes to traditional arranged marriage set-up. He meets his future wife at a fancy sushi restaurant. However, Samira is new to the style of meet up and also the means of a Londoner! The two start conversing about expectations and realities and how Samira had to leave her entire world that existed behind to meet Harun. Created by writer-director duo Elham Ehsas and Azeem Bhati, this short film is nothing short of a romantic drama.

