The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Short Films From All Over The World That Are A Must Watch For All!

Television News

Some short film in English that will definitely be worth the watch. Here is a list of short films that you should add to your movie-watching list right now!

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
short film

Short films are an excellent way to spend time on good quality films online. They are often explorative and leave behind a thought-provoking meaning. We list down some of the best short films that one can watch within twenty minutes.

Also Read | Awards Given For Short Film Competition On Environment

The Voorman Problem

A film by Mark Gill, The Voorman Problem revolves around a prisoner who thinks of himself as God. Martin Freeman as a psychiatrist and Tom Hollander’s Voorman character will discover each other in the process. The BAFTA and Oscar-nominated English short film is a must-watch. According to reports, the storyline is adapted from the book number9dream by David Mitchell.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap, Oscar Award Winner Guneet Monga To Come Together Make A Short Film

2 Strangers at a Wedding Reception/ Reception

Paul, the best man at his friend’s wedding has excused himself from the proceeding of a wedding reception. He is rather gloomy until joined by Jessie. The two instantly start a conversation, even though Paul is related to the wedded couple, he feels disconnected. On the other hand, Jessie is coincidently the stranger at the wedding. Created by writer-director Joe Gillette, the short film is a short romantic drama. The film has won several awards and accolades and is a must-watch.

Also Read | Best Hindi Short Films Which You Must Watch On YouTube

Our kind of love

Harun, a second-generation British resident of Afghan origins fails at finding his true love after western-style dating, recedes to traditional arranged marriage set-up. He meets his future wife at a fancy sushi restaurant. However, Samira is new to the style of meet up and also the means of a Londoner! The two start conversing about expectations and realities and how Samira had to leave her entire world that existed behind to meet Harun. Created by writer-director duo Elham Ehsas and Azeem Bhati, this short film is nothing short of a romantic drama.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh To Team Up With Leading Production House For A Short Film

Also Read: Christian Bale’s Birthday: The Batman Can Hide His Identity But Not His Best Films

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL