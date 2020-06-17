Tiger Shroff's Team Is 'Solid, Hardworking, Loyal, Family', Says Mother Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared a picture-perfect portrait of Tiger Shroff along with his team in the wee hours of the day. Ayesha Shroff captioned the post as 'Team Tiger'. Through the caption, Ayesha also called Tiger's team "Solid, Hardworking, Loyal and Family."

As seen in the picture, Tiger Shroff poses for the camera with his team of nearly nine people. By the looks of it, the picture may have been clicked during Tiger's shoots as everyone dons winter jackets, mufflers and hand gloves. Tiger is seen in the middle of the portrait, as he sits amid his team members with sunglasses on.

Have a look at 'Team Tiger':

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story on Monday and mourned the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Expressing grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Tiger wrote, "Gone too soon. But I know you are smiling like this again seeing your mother. God bless you with eternal happiness in heaven. RIP." Tiger penned these words as he shared a picture of Sushant on his story.

Meanwhile, on Disha Patani's birthday, the mother-son duo, Ayesha Shroff-Tiger Shroff, took to their respective social media handles and shared lovely wishes for the Malang actor. On one hand, Ayesha Shroff shared an adorable picture with Disha Patani in which the duo is seen smiling away to glory. Ayesha Shroff penned a caption which read, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu." Krishna Shroff also went on to comment on the post and called the picture, "Cuuute".

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared an amusing video, which features Disha Patani dancing to a song playing in the background. He wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar." As soon as Disha Patani caught a glimpse of the post, she replied to it by dropping a comment. It read, "Thankyou superstar."

Once again, the Baaghi 3 actor's sister, Krishna left a comment on brother Tiger's post. The comment read, "Cutest EVER." If rumours are to be believed, Tiger and Disha are dating each other. Moreover, the comments exchange on social media between Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani speak volumes of their cordial bond.

