Throwback To Urvashi Rautela’s ‘dream Come True’ Birthday With Justin Bieber & Hailey

Urvashi Rautela had reportedly spent almost five lakhs for a VVIP table at Justin Bieber’s concert in India in 2017. The actress and Bollywood dancer is known to be a fan of the international pop sensation. The concert fell on the same day as Urvashi Rautela’s birthday. She was ecstatic as per her caption. Here is a throwback of Urvashi Rautela’s ‘best birthday ever’ as she claimed it to be on her several posts.

Urvashi Rautela claims to be a ‘big fan’ of Justin Bieber for many years

Urvashi Rautela shared stories and pictures from her concert time when Justin Bieber was in India for The Purpose World Tour. The pop sensation had one show which was the talk of the town. Urvashi Rautela, who claimed to be a big fan of the singer, took this chance and attended the concert. She booked the VVIP ticket for the same. Post-concert, Urvashi Rautela shared a selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The picture was loved by fans on her Instagram.

Check out the post that Urvashi Rautela had shared on her birthday on Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “THANKS A TRILLION ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸. BESTESTT BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVERRRR. BEST EVENING OF MY LIFE. THANK YOU, GOD AND MY FAV #JUSTINBIEBER FOR MAKING IT UNFORGETTABLE, I’M ABOUT TO FAINT NOW I GUESS #HappyBirthday #BirthdayWithBieber #UrvashiRautela #love #Pisceans.” Fans thought Urvashi Rautela is a lucky person as she could meet one of the most popular singers at the moment. They flooded the comments section with hearts and emoticons.

Followers of Urvashi were surprised at her selfie with the international pop sensation

Image Credits: Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram

Urvashi Rautela had revealed in an interview with a news publication that her favourite song of Justin Bieber is Sorry, Baby and Right. She has been a fan since her school days and when Baby’s Justin’s hit song first released. During her birthday, she could complete her dream which was long pending. She was quick to mention it on social media.

