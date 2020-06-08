Urvashi Rautela Has A ‘thoughtful’ Question About Quarantine; Check Post Here

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a picture of herself in a beautiful floral gown. She was seen striking a pose sitting on a bed. The interesting thing about her picture was the caption of the post. Urvashi Rautela raised a question as she wrote, “Government has ordered to even quarantine our thoughts! But which thoughts to quarantine and which to social distance!”

The actor looked stunning in her gown which was complemented with a plunging neckline and frontal thigh-high slit. Her look was glammed up with long earrings. Not to miss, her smokey eye look and nude lip colour made her look even more gorgeous. Urvashi Rautela’s look was completed with soft curls and open hair look.

Also Read| Urvashi Rautela or Nia Sharma: Who wore tulle ensemble better?

Urvashi Rautela says she is what you need in a world full of corona

Along with a very successful career in the acting and dancing industry, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. The actor often posts pictures of herself with quirky captions. On June 5, 2020, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself. The caption of the picture read, “Darling in a world full of Corona, let me be your hand sanitizer. #love #UrvashiRautela”.

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing shimmery brown coloured shorts with a white colour mesh jacket with golden embroidery all over it. Urvashi Rautela has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has worn a golden colour bracelet with a single big bead, and diamond-studded golden head accessory. The actor has completed her look with soft eye makeup and nude lip gloss.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani and Urvashi Dholakia relive their 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' days

Also Read| Times Urvashi Rautela graced popular magazine cover: See pics here

On the work front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Bazmi’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti (2019). The movie also sees Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ileana D’Cruz. Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Ajay Lohan’s Virgin Bhanupriya, which was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release date of the movie has been postponed due to the global pandemic. No new release date for the movie has been announced yet. She will also be seen in U. R. Jameel’s Miss Match India, which is in its pre-production stage.

Also Read| Urvashi Rautela's pictures that will make her fans want to hit the beach; see pics here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.