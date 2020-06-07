Times Urvashi Rautela Graced Popular Magazine Cover: See Pics Here

Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress the audiences with her stunning fashion sense. The diva is popular for her dressing style and her trending outfits. The stylish Pagalpanti actor has graced the covers of several popular magazines. Here, we have compiled a few of her best magazine covers-

Times when Urvashi Rautela graced popular magazine covers

Urvashi Rautela in a white shirt and blue shorts on the cover page of FHM magazine. She looks stunning in the smokey eyes and heavy makeup look along with accessories. Have a look at her in this stylish look on the cover page.

Urvashi Rautela stunned the cover page of FHM magazine in a black and red combination dazzling outfit. The leather red blazer and black bralette along with the huge hoop earrings are complementing the look perfectly. Have a look at her beautiful magazine cover from 2019.

Urvashi Rautela on the URBANE magazine cover page in this stunning golden look. She donned a beautiful nude look dress along with the same shade make up. Her makeup, hairstyle, and accessories were just up to mark in this look-

So happy and excited to share september @justurbane mag cover !! Thank you so much my friends ✨✨✨. Check out official #UrvashiRautelaApp highlights for more videos #Graburcopiesnow !!

Urvashi Rautela as a cover star for Ambience Malls magazine. She looks amazing in this transparent white short dress which is a net fabric work outfit. Have a look at her beautiful pose here-

Urvashi Rautela on the Fab look magazine cover page. She donned a shimmery golden and white combined coloured outfit with a dramatic hairstyle. Her hairstyle and makeup perfectly matched her outfit and stunning look on this popular magazine cover.

Urvashi Rautela spotted on the IIFA magazine cover page in a shimmery outfit. She appeared on the magazine cover page as she was the showstopper at the NEXA IIFA Awards at NSCI Dome. Have a look at the beautiful Urvashi on the cover page of IIFA magazine.

Watch @urvashirautela walk as a Showstopper at the NEXA IIFA Awards at NSCI Dome, Mumbai! Book your tickets now

For supremely talented Masuuma Namjoshi at the IIFA Rocks 2019!

#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience #love

Urvashi Rautela stuns in this black statement outfit on the cover page of the URBANE magazine. She is acing her stunning looks with the perfect hairstyle and makeup. Urvashi’s long danglers are just embracing her looks on the cover page.

