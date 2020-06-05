Urvashi Rautela Reveals 'she Is What You Need In A World Full Of Corona' In Latest Post

The world is currently kept on hold, because of the global pandemic. India has been on a nationwide lockdown for over two months now. Even in a quarantine situation like this one, India’s popular celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian celebrities, who against all odds, always manage to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Urvashi Rautela, who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently, Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of herself, revealing that "she is what you need in a world full of corona". Read ahead to know.

Urvashi Rautela says she is what you need in a world full of corona

Along with having a very successful career in the acting and dancing industry, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. The actor often posts pictures of herself with quirky captions. On June 5, 2020, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself. The caption of the picture read, “Darling in a world full of Corona, let me be your hand sanitizer. #love #UrvashiRautela”.

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing shimmery golden colour shorts with a white colour net material jacket. The jacket has golden embroidery all over it and has a golden colour shimmery border. Urvashi Rautela has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has worn a golden colour bracelet with a single big bead, and golden colour head accessory with a single big bead. The actor has applied nude and glossy makeup.

On the work front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Bazmi’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti (2019). The movie also cast Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ileana D’Cruz. Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Ajay Lohan’s Virgin Bhanupriya, that was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release date of the movie has been postponed due to the global pandemic. No new release date for the movie has been announced yet. She will also be seen in U. R. Jameel’s Miss Match India, that is in its pre-production stage.

