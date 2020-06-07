Urvashi Rautela's Pictures That Will Make Her Fans Want To Hit The Beach; See Pics Here

Urvashi Rautela is a famous film actor and model in Bollywood. The diva has appeared in Bollywood movies like Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and many more. Urvashi Rautela has always aced the style game with her fashion sense. She is an avid social media user and keeps posting stunning pictures and videos of her.

Also read | When Non-smoker Urvashi Rautela Was Shouted At During A Shoot; Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela is a beach-lover and this can be evident from her Instagram posts. She loves to spend time with nature and especially beaches, where she can sit all day long and chill. So, just have a look at Urvashi Rautela's pictures which will make you want to hit the beach-

Urvashi Rautela is a beach lover

Urvashi Rautela's blue swimwear look which is just amazing and inspires a lot of her fans. This is one of her pictures from the Maldives dairy which she is missing amid the lockdown. Have a look at this stunning beachside pose of the actor-

Also read | Kiara Advani & Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Urvashi': Here's Making Of Much-loved Dance Track

Urvashi Rautela, seen here in a white sporty top and orange coloured shorts in the water. She is seen playing in the water with a volleyball and enjoying the beach and water in her way. Have a look at her stunning beach look.

“Beach 🏖🏝Volleyball 🏐: Invented by men, perfected by women." Bump, set, spike it that's the way we like it 🌊

#love #UrvashiRautela #beach #volleyball

Urvashi Rautela posing on the beach and spending her time at her favourite place. Have a look at Urvashi Rautela in this blue stunning swimsuit. This picture will surely make you want to hit the beach.

Urvashi Rautela is seen chilling in the pool in this pic. She looks stunning in the red and pink swimsuit. Have a look at Urvashi enjoying her chill time in the pool.

In Isolationship 💕🖤🌈🤍☁️🍦

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Donned The Multi-coloured Semi-sheer Outfit Better?

Urvashi Rautela dining on the beach and enjoying herself. She posted this video during the lockdown, it is sure that she is missing her old beachy days. Urvashi is acing the beach look with a white and neon colour swimsuit paired with colourful shrug and umbrella. She is just killing it with her happy face and impeccable beach attire.

Some old throwbacks/videos before my fav activity #Snorkeling 🐟 🐠 🐙 🌊

#tb 🎥: daddyji

Sending lots of love to you today.Be kind. Help where you can. Practice social distancing. Support those at the front line of our societies. And listen to the experts!

If you use this as an opportunity to mock or oppress your opponents then that really shows your true worth.

Ignore the hate and ignorance. We're in this together.

#COVID19 .

#love #UrvashiRautela #snorkeling #snorkel #Maldives #Male #throwback

Maldives water got me glistening 🌊

A little break in paradise 🦋🐬🐳🎽🏝🤍 📸: @naaliophotos .

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Pic Reminds Us Of Dimple Kapadia's Famous Look From 'Bobby'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.