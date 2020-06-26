Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: Throwback To When Malaika & He Made Their Relationship Official

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today. The actor has delivered some good performances during his years in Bollywood. He has a huge number of fans who were delighted to share the joy with the actor on this auspicious day. In the lockdown, the actor took to his social media to keep his fans engaged. His movie suggestions and quirky posts and memes have kept fans engaged and hence his fans were delighted to celebrate their favourite celebrity's birthday.

However, his birthday was extra special last year as Malaika Arora and he made their relationship public during the time, according to a news portal.

Throwback to when Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official

Back in 2019, there were several rumours which hinted at Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dating each other. However, no comment was made during that period and the celebs tried to keep a low profile. However, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were often spotted on various locations having a good time or just hanging out with friends.

However, on the birthday of Arjun Kapoor last year, the duo made their relationship official. On Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday, Malaika took to social media to share an adorable picture of herself with Arjun Kapoor. The two were seen holding hands and posing for the camera.

In the caption, Malaika Arora had praised Arjun and had wished him, thus their relationship was made public. According to a news portal, the couple had celebrated Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in New York and had an entire week of birthday celebration.

Prior to that happening, in May, Malaika Arora showed up at the screening of Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted. This was the first time that the couple made a public appearance together. During this time, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora casually posed for the cameras. The duo was also seen walking hand in hand as they posed and strolled around for a bit. According to a news portal, Arjun Kapoor even mentioned that he was very comfortable with letting people know about his relationship with Malaika Arora.

