Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha To Tiger-Kriti Sanon, Actors Who Made Their Debut In Same Movie

There are many Bollywood on-screen pairs that have made their debut in the same film. Some of them have been able to make their mark in the industry, while some have failed to do the same. They might be in different places in their careers today but their first film together is something that will always be special and memorable. From Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, take a look at actors who made their Bollywood debut together.

Bollywood on-screen pairs who made their debut together

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their debut in the film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in 2000. Hrithik Roshan played a double role in the film as Rohit and Raj. Ameesha Patel played the role of Sonia in Rakesh Roshan's romantic film. Hrithik Roshan also received many awards for his performance in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Later on, the duo also collaborated in the movie Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. Coincidentally, in Hrithik Roshan's second film with Ameesha, his character was again named Rohit.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made their debut in the film Saawariya in 2007. The film failed to impress the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed and produced the film. Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor later on also collaborated in the film Sanju in 2018. Rajkumar Hirani's film was a blockbuster hit.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut in JP Dutta’s Refugee. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Ahmed and Kareena Kapoor played the role of Nazneen in the romantic drama film. Refugee also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher. The duo has also collaborated in films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Yuva.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut in Heropanti. The romantic action film was directed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger Shroff played the role of Bablesh Singh and Kriti Sanon played the role of Dimple Chaudhary. There is also an upcoming sequel of the film that is titled as Heropanti 2.

