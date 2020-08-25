Tiger Shroff Recalls A Hilarious 'fight Scene' As 'A Flying Jatt' Clocks 4 Years

Today, August 25, 2020, is the four year anniversary of Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt. The movie released back in 2016 and was directed by Remo D'Souza. A Flying Jatt was a musical superhero film that starred Tiger Shroff as the main lead, Aman Dhillon (Flying Jatt). On the occasion of A Flying Jatt's 4th anniversary, actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious 'fight scene' from the movie.

Tiger Shroff shares a hilarious 'fight scene' from his 2016 movie 'A Flying Jatt'

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger Shroff shared a hilarious clip from his 2016 movie, A Flying Jatt. Tiger Shroff shared the clip via two short videos on his Instagram story. The clip begins with a thug pointing a gun at Tiger Shroff's head. However, the actor unexpected starts dancing and distracts the goons. Tiger Shroff's dancing and interaction with the goons was one of the funniest and most memorable moments from A Flying Jatt.

In the caption for the first video, actor Tiger Shroff jokingly wrote that he wished Remo D'Souza had made the heroine of the movie do this amusing dance scene.

In the next video, the actor added that he hoped his choreography in this hilarious scene was on point. Moreover, Tiger Shroff also added #afj 4 years in a tag, reminding his fans that today was the fourth anniversary of A Flying Jatt.

Besides Tiger Shroff, A Flying Jatt also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Nathan Jones, Kay Kay Menon, Amrita Singh, and Gaurav Pandey in prominent supporting roles. The movie earned around Rs 52 crores at the Box Office. A Flying Jatt was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is set to star in the upcoming romantic action film Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 is a sequel to Tiger Shroff's 2014 movie Heropanti. The sequel is set to release on July 16, 2021, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The posters for the upcoming movie have already been shared on social media.

