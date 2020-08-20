Tiger Shroff Says 'keep The Faith' As He Goes 'back To Work'; See Post Here

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, he is captured candidly while he gazes at something in the distance. In the picture, a hand is also visible which has 'faith' tattooed on it. The actor also informed that he is back to work.

The actor also added a hashtag in context to his picture that is #keepthefaith. Fans in huge number complimented Tiger Shroff’s photo by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Actor Abhishek Bajaj also praised Tiger Shroff’s photo as he wrote, “looking good bro”. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram photo.

Tiger Shroff posts snippets from his intense gym workout session

Tiger Shroff is known to be an avid fitness enthusiast. He recently posted a video of his workout while at the gym. The video began with the actor doing some bicep curls and thus showing off his ripped arms in the process. The actor did not caption the post and thus simply let the post be as it is; however, fans found incredible motivation in the post as per the comments.

As the video continued, Tiger Shroff was seen doing some pull-ups in the second phase of the video. Tiger is known to have a phenomenal physique and thus showing off his ripped back, the actor went ahead and did a few pull-ups. His back muscles were visible throughout the session and impressed several fans.

In another video that the actor shared on Instagram, he could be seen performing some stunts. One of the stunts involved overcoming a 5.7 inches hurdle. The actor managed to cross it effortlessly, though he wrote in the caption how he could've performed better had it not been for the cake he had consumed last night. Many fans and celebs marvelled at Tiger's agility. Take a look at the video-

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released earlier this year. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen in Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand.

