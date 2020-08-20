Tiger Shroff Gives An Adorable Reply To A Younger Fan Who Misses Him; Check Out The Post

Tiger Shroff is evidently the one who likes to keep in touch with his fans on social media. The Baaghi star enjoys a massive following of 4.5 million on Twitter where fans often tag him in their posts either admiring him or copying his dance routines and Tiger also responds to them with hearty replies. Recently, one of Tiger's little fans could be seen saying that she misses the star and wishes to meet him. Read below to check out his reply -

Tiger Shroff's reply to a little girl

The Heropanti actor left fans in awe when he replied to a little girl who sent him a video message. One of Shroff's fans took to Twitter and shared a video of his little daughter who wanted to sen a message to her favourite star Tiger Shroff. In the video, the little girl can be seen saying that she misses Tiger Shroff and wished for him to get this message. The actor saw the video and responded later writing 'Would love to meet her when the situation is under control and is safe to come out'. Check it out below -

My cutie pie is the youngest but your biggest fan @iTIGERSHROFF she is only 3.5 year old but want you to meet her Tiger Shroff like anything. She is of the hope that one day he will come to meet her. pic.twitter.com/8orwvjz36p — Deepak Kumar (@MonuDK) August 17, 2020

The Twitter user @MonuDK, who shared the video of his daughter's message to the star also wrote that the little girl considers Shroff to be her best friend. Whereas, she also possesses the innocence that Tiger will come to meet her if she calls him.

Following Tiger's reply, the father thanked the actor writing 'Thanks for such motivating reply from you. She will go mad while knowing that you replied to her wish. She always ask me that when you will meet her now I can say her that there is some hope. Love you sir'.

This won't be the first time Tiger has replied to his younger fans on social media. A quick scroll down through the star's Twitter account showcases a number of kid fans Shroff has replied to.

Earlier, the War actor had replied to a kid fan could be seen doing pushups in a video, whereas, he also replied to a kid dancing on the tunes of his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, writing that he would love to shake his leg along with the little fan on the song soon. Check out Shroff's replies to his kid fans below -

How sweet please give him a hug from me would love to meet him soonâ¤ï¸ https://t.co/kaRaTplzpA — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 17, 2020

Haha thats so sweet pls tell him i would love to shake a leg with him someday soon to this songâ¤ï¸ https://t.co/KvqkO3ULTp — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 11, 2020

