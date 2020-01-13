Tiger Shroff, Aaditya Thackeray Celebrate 100 Years Of Marine Drive, See Pics

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff along with Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Minister of Tourism, Environment & Protocol with the Maharashtra government, on Monday, unveiled the trophy for this year's Marine Drive marathon that will be held on January 19. The event is a tribute to mark 100 years of the sea-face that was built in 1920. Marine Drive sea-face (also known as Queen's Necklace) was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2018.

It’s a celebration of 100 years of Marine Drive, and what better way celebrate than to have 55,000 enthusiasts running in the @TataMumMarathon . Today @iTIGERSHROFF and I unveiled the trophy for this year. pic.twitter.com/yiYEtAyurX — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 13, 2020

Speaking at the event, Tiger Shroff said, "The city of Mumbai has such a rich history, it is unbelievable. I was born and brought up in this wonderful city; that the iconic Marine Drive is all of 100 years old is totally praise-worthy! We’ve enjoyed its beauty in various ways while growing up. I’ve experienced the thrill of running on this stretch many years ago as a youngster participating in the Dream Run. To be present here today to mark this momentous occasion is a humbling moment for me personally."

