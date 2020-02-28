Tiger Shroff Reveals He Had A Huge Crush On This Co-star When They Both Were In School

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were seen sharing the screen space for the very first time in Baaghi. The film released in the year 2016. After 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have once again collaborated for their upcoming film Baaghi 3 which is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. However, Tiger Shroff only recently revealed that he used to have a crush on Shraddha Kapoor back in their school days.

Tiger Shroff had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor?

During the promotions of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff in an interview with a media publication revealed that he used to have a huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were in school. However, later Shraddha Kapoor claimed that she had absolutely no idea about it. Shraddha further added that if she knew this back then, she would have done something about it.

Later Tiger Shroff was asked why he never felt like confessing his feelings to Shraddha Kapoor. To this Tiger Shroff replied saying that he was afraid of how she would react. Tiger Shroff also added that he only used to keep looking at her. Tiger further said that he used to just gaze at her from a distance.

Tiger Shroff also spoke about the time when Shraddha Kapoor used to pass him in the hallway he adored the way her hair would fly. Adding further Tiger Shroff also mentioned that the thought of confessing his feelings to Shraddha Kapoor never entered his mind and he said that he was not "Baaghi" at that time.

Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. The previous Baaghi films received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer of Baaghi 3 has also given high expectations to the fans. Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens on March 6 this year.

