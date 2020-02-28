The Debate
Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Poster Ridiculed For Being 'photoshopped From Baaghi 3’

Bollywood News

The poster for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' became the target of memes, as fans claimed that Tiger's face in the poster was photoshopped from 'Baaghi 3'.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Heropanti 2, which is the much-awaited sequel to his very first film, Heropanti. The first look poster for the film was recently shared online by the filmmakers. However, the poster soon became the target of several memes, as fans started to compare Heropanti 2 to John Wick, calling it a 'desi' remake of the movie. Moreover, many fans realised that Tiger Shroff's expression in the Heropanti 2 poster was exactly identical to his expression in the Baaghi 3 promotional poster. This led to even more memes and jokes, as fans mocked Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff face from Baaghi 3's poster. 

Shraddha Kapoor praises Tiger Shroff's first look posters of 'Heropanti 2'

Fans call out Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff's face from Baaghi 3

Only a few hours after Heropanti 2's poster was shared online, fans started to mock the poster as it reminded them of John Wick. Tiger Shroff is now the centre of attention on Twitter, as more and more fans are flooding the platform with hilarious memes on Heropanti 2. Here are a few examples of fans calling out Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff's face.

Tiger Shroff reveals his diet plan for cheat days

Tiger Shroff will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6, 2020, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. 

Tiger Shroff shares an adorable childhood memory with Jackie Shroff

Riteish Deshmukh shares a 'Baaghi 3' BTS video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

 

 

