Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Poster Ridiculed For Being 'photoshopped From Baaghi 3’

Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Heropanti 2, which is the much-awaited sequel to his very first film, Heropanti. The first look poster for the film was recently shared online by the filmmakers. However, the poster soon became the target of several memes, as fans started to compare Heropanti 2 to John Wick, calling it a 'desi' remake of the movie. Moreover, many fans realised that Tiger Shroff's expression in the Heropanti 2 poster was exactly identical to his expression in the Baaghi 3 promotional poster. This led to even more memes and jokes, as fans mocked Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff face from Baaghi 3's poster.

Fans call out Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff's face from Baaghi 3

Only a few hours after Heropanti 2's poster was shared online, fans started to mock the poster as it reminded them of John Wick. Tiger Shroff is now the centre of attention on Twitter, as more and more fans are flooding the platform with hilarious memes on Heropanti 2. Here are a few examples of fans calling out Heropanti 2's poster for photoshopping Tiger Shroff's face.

Some People are calling #TigerShroff a big star who has nothing else expect Part 2,3,4. All movies are an Action Remakes with Superstar's Same Expression.

Do Superstar have Only one movie ?

🤣🤣#Heropanti2 #Baaghi3 #AhmedKhan

Against a country and now World.

Remake or Action pic.twitter.com/yNnKcqHaE6 — 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧••ᶜᵒᵒᴸᶦᵉ ᴺᵒ¹ (@KMBRKB12) February 28, 2020

Lol I thought Tiger’s expression was the same but no they edited the face and put it on #Heropanti2 poster. https://t.co/q34T9cL6Xm — Mahir (@sultani_tiger) February 28, 2020

Tiger Shroff will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6, 2020, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles.

