Tiger Shroff Surprises Fans With A Special Screening Of 'Baaghi 3' Amid Whistles And Claps

Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday on March 2, 2020, but rather than receiving a gift, the actor gifted something to his fans. The actor organised a special screening of the movie for his fans. The fans had come expecting the launch of the theme song of the movie on Tiger's birthday, but instead got to watch the entire movie!

Baaghi 3 special screening

The fans of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor had gathered for the theme song launch of the movie Baaghi 3 in Mumbai. They were graced by the presence of the actors, along with director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The fans then started requesting Tiger to show them the whole film instead of just the theme song. Tiger, feeling happy and excited, asked his producer and director for the same. Ahmed and Sajid gave a nod to this idea.

The prints of the movie Baaghi 3 were then loaded in the theatre in the next 30 minutes. This is the first time that a movie was shown to the fans four days before its release date. The fans whistled and clapped in celebration on of the screening as well as for the birthday of their favourite star. They kept on appreciating the movie and also praised Tiger who made it possible for them to watch the film before its release.

According to an article in a leading daily, a source revealed that the fans mean the world for Tiger and he really wanted to grant them their wish to see the film. Tiger believes that their love is his strength and also gives him the motivation to get better each day. This birthday surprise left the fans thrilled and also moved Tiger as he saw the reactions of his fans after they watched the movie.

The movie will be releasing on March 6. It stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande while Disha Patani has a cameo in the film. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan.

