Tiger Shroff's fan recalls an old incident about former's humble nature

Actor Tiger Shroff is an inspiration to everyone mainly because of his dedication towards his craft and his dancing skills. Recently, a fan named Mayura Amarkant shared an old story on her social media about Tiger Shroff's humble nature and kind words that left a great impact on her life. The fan shared a throwback picture on Instagram posing with the actor and recapitulating some old fond memories. Apart from the picture, the fan also penned a lengthy note where she praised the actor and mentioned how he helped in shaping a bright future of her little son.

The ardent fan of the Heropanti actor, recalled her meeting with the actor in the heart warming note and wrote that she was in Pune for the promotions of Munna Michael when her team on the way got a call that Tiger Shroff wants to conduct an exclusive interview. The fan wrote that she needed a camera person and so she took along her son with her. Further, Mayura wrote that her son was just 12 years old back in 2017 when she went to interview the ace actor. She added that during then, seeing the little one accompanying her mother for the interview, people at the hotel gave him cold stares.

Mayura further explained that her son Abhimanyu got a little bit frightened and she had to console him. Later, Mayura mentioned that her son took the interview perfectly leaving the actor taken aback after seeing her son’s skills. According to Mayura, Tiger even invited her son to the show of the actor in the evening and requested Abhimanyu to show up. At last, the author and the blogger wrote that during the show, Tiger even waved at her son which really made him special.

At last, Mayura thanked the actor for the wonderful memory and even wrote that her son has grown almost 6 feet tall and has accomplished many milestones ever since. Meanwhile, on the professional front, after delivering jaw dropping action in Baaghi 3, the actor is now gearing up for his next power-packed film Heropanti 2 which is sure to blow the mind of his fans once again.

