Tiger Shroff Reveals His Diet Plan For Cheat Days And It's Not What You Would Expect

Tiger Shroff is the emerging superstar of Bollywood. He has left audiences stunned with his action stunts and his chiselled body in movies like Baaghi, War, Student Of The Year 2, etc. Who knew that the fit star is like any of us and enjoys eating junk? Read on to know more about what Tiger Shroff had to say about his meals on cheat days.

Tiger Shroff says he binges all sorts of junk food on his cheat days

Tiger Shroff is the new rising action star in town who has wowed his fans and audiences with impeccable stunts and fight scenes. The 29-year-old actor is an active fitness enthusiast and promoter. He has a fit, chiselled body that takes a lot of dedication and determination from his end. He follows a very strict diet with regular gym time, parkour sessions, and mixed martial arts practices. He even started his own gym with sister Krishna Shroff to keep people motivated.

Fans have always wondered what the star eats on his cheat days. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he said he is a foodie by heart and would love to eat sweets every day if he was given the opportunity. He also added that only cheat days he gets are on Sundays and those days he tries to eat everything from pani puri, ice cream, vada pav to pizzas. He concluded by saying he eats everything on his cheat days and does not restrict himself.

Fans can not believe that he is a typical foodie like any of us. On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming release Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and slated to release on March 6th, 2020.

