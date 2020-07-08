Tiger Shroff & Sister Krishna's Mother Calls Them 'Goonda & Goondi'; See Pic

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff recently uploaded a picture of the siblings on social media, which has created a buzz on social media. The picture featured the two relaxing at home. While Tiger was all smiles for the picture, Krishna seemed lost in a different conversation.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna lounging together

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff in the caption called the siblings ‘Goonda and Goondi’. The picture is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the picture below.

Ayesha Shroff Instagram

Fans love the duo

As soon as the picture was uploaded, it received numerous reactions from the fans of the actor and his sister. Several fans commented on the picture praising the brother sister duo. There were several other fans who sent love to Tiger Shroff and expressed how they were a big fan of the actor. Numerous other fans took the caption in good humour and laughed at it. Check out the caption below.

Tiger Shroff is very popular among fans for his love for fitness. He is admired by fans who look up to him for work out and bodybuilding tips. The actor regularly posts videos and photos of himself working out in order to keep his fans motivated to stay fit.

During the lockdown, Tiger Shroff became very active on social media. The actor was seen keeping his fans updated with his daily life during the lockdown. He was also seen uploading dance videos, motivational quotes and pictures to help his fans get through dark times.

Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, has become very popular on social media as well. She too loves working out and is often seen flaunting her toned muscles. Take a lot at some of the pictures below.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 which performed very well at the box office. It was the third instalment in the Baaghi series and was directed by Ahmed Khan. The actor shared the big screen with Shradha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Reportedly, Tiger Shroff has a couple of projects lined up his way. These projects include a film by Ahmed Khan that is titled Heropanti 2. The film is expected to release in the year 2021. According to a leading media portal, he is expected to be a part of another film, titled Rambo. There isn’t much information about it yet.

Image: Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff Instagram

