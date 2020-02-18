'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update February 17: Aman Is Living The Dream

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most viewed TV shows in India. It airs on Star Plus and features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles. It revolves around the lives of their on-screen characters. The genre of the show is fantasy drama. Read on to know more about what happened in the latest episode of the show.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update for February 17

In the 90th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Anam is struggling with the fact that his mother is in a coma because of Roshni. He is in pain, and even Baazigar feels this and is seen shedding tears for him. On the other hand, Roshni is left broken-hearted. The fairy narrator reveals that a year has passed and Roshni’s mother is broken from inside seeing her daughter in pain. Roshni pretends that she has forgotten Aman.

Roshni is seen taking care of her mother and pretends that she is happy with her life. Her mother can clearly see that she is in pain. On the other hand, Aman is seen having a gala time in a club, dancing with multiple girls on the song Badtameez Dil. A girl comes to Aman and is seen dancing with him, but her male friend comes and punches Aman in the face.

Aman uses his magic and beats the unknown stranger. He then heads off to the hospital where his mother Parveen is admitted. He talks to her and tells her how much he loves and misses her. He begs his mother to wake up from her slumber, and cries by her bedside, as she is still in a coma.

Roshni is struggling with financial issues and having trouble to reach home. She then goes to the same hospital to visit Parveen. Aman and Roshni do not see each other, as destiny is keeping them apart. The two then head home and can be seen being very unhappy with their lives.

A black cat is seen coming out of a grave, and then turns into a black mist and disappears. The fate of this black cat is not revealed. In another shot, Aman gets a call, after which he becomes very tensed.

