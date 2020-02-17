"That's Something I Definitely Want To Do": Manish Malhotra On Filmmaking

Manish Malhotra, who is a well-renowned fashion designer, was recently seen talking about his love for films, and filmmaking. According to the reports, the fashion designer stated that if he was not a fashion designer he would surely be a filmmaker, He also said that he would love to direct a movie someday.

Manish Malhotra would love to direct a movie

According to the reports, Manish Malhotra was recently seen talking about his love for the world of films. He stated that films have given him everything and that he enjoys films. He also stated that he understands the medium, and said that he is a storyteller, and films are a form of storytelling.

Manish Malhotra revealed that he actually wanted to become a film director. He further went on to reveal that if he was not a fashion designer, he would have “100 per cent” been a film director. He added that it is something he “definitely” wants to do. He is a valuable collaborator for the film Takht.

Recently, he revealed that veteran actor Shabana Azmi had told him that she has never seen Malhotra stressing about a film and it is a good thing to see someone being so nervous even after being in the business for over 30 years. He stated that it is a big challenge for him and he is really enjoying it.

Talking about his love for films, Malhotra stated that he loves movies. Naturally, he wanted to do something to change the way the 80s’ movies looked, as back then they were getting louder and the clothes were getting dramatic. Talking about his early days in the industry, he stated that he was totally involved in the process. He said that he would even ask the filmmakers for a script, which was new even for the filmmakers. They would all tell him to just make the actor look good.

