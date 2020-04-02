Tiger Shroff Asks Fans For Suggestions On His New Beard Look During The Lockdown

Amid the lockdown, most celebrities are taking to social media to share updates on how they are spending their time indoors and also spreading awareness on the pandemic. Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to shared a video of his new bearded look. He also asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or opt for a clean shaven look. Take a look at the post shared by the 'Baaghi' actor here:

Tiger Shroff ask fans to give suggestions on his look during the lockdown

In this post, Tiger Shroff was seen sporting a grey sweatshirt. This post was shared on his Instagram story. He captioned the video by writing "Beard yay" which was followed by a smiling face with three heart emojis and then "or nay" with a throwing up emoji. Tiger Shroff's bearded quarantine look has been appreciated by fans and they don't want him to get rid of it.

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff was seen in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. Then after the release of the film, he also celebrated two years of Baaghi 2. He was seen in the film with Disha Paatni. Both the stars celebrated the 2-year anniversary on their social media handles.

