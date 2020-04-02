The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff Asks Fans For Suggestions On His New Beard Look During The Lockdown

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to ask fans on his new beard look. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's new look here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

Amid the lockdown, most celebrities are taking to social media to share updates on how they are spending their time indoors and also spreading awareness on the pandemic. Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to shared a video of his new bearded look. He also asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or opt for a clean shaven look. Take a look at  the post shared by the 'Baaghi' actor here: 

Read Also| Disha Patani Gushes Over Tiger Shroff's Photo From 'Baaghi 3' Set; Check It Out

Tiger Shroff ask fans to give suggestions on his look during the lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev (TIGERIAN) 🐯🐯🐯🐯 (@tigershroffworldfc) on

In this post, Tiger Shroff was seen sporting a grey sweatshirt. This post was shared on his Instagram story. He captioned the video by writing "Beard yay"  which was followed by a smiling face with three heart emojis and then "or nay" with a throwing up emoji. Tiger Shroff's bearded quarantine look has been appreciated by fans and they don't want him to get rid of  it.   

Read Also| Tiger Shroff On 'Baaghi 3' Box Office Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: 'Film Had Taken A Backseat'

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff was seen in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. Then after the release of the film, he also celebrated two years of Baaghi 2. He was seen in the film with Disha Paatni. Both the stars celebrated the 2-year anniversary on their social media handles. 

Read Also| Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Shares A Video Of The 'loves Of Her Life' Amid Lockdown

Read Also| Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Prakash
JAVADEKAR SLAMS SONIA FOR CRITICISM
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK