Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 24, 2020: Arti Is In Tears

India’s most popular show Bigg Boss is in its 13th season. It airs on Colors TV, and has a huge fan following that contributes to its growing TRP. The show has been making headlines throughout the season. Read on to know more about what happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss, which aired on January 24, 2020.

Arti sheds tears

In the January 24 Bigg Boss episode, views saw Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill discussing why they were right when they supported Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra respectively. Shehnaaz then went on to announce that she will shift her bed because ‘it’s over’ now.

Shehnaaz also told Arti that she feels Arti fears Sidharth Shukla. To which Arti responded by saying that she would not have said that Shukla was wrong in his attitude while talking to Salman Khan if she was scared of Shukla. Shehnaaz shifted her bed to the oval carpet and told Shukla that she wanted to distance herself from him as much as possible because she cannot bear any more insults.

Later on in the show, Bigg Boss asked Vishal Aditya Singh if any of the contestants became the contender for captaincy and went on to scold the contestants saying that it is one of the most successful seasons of the show, but it was ugly that they have canceled every task.

Bigg Boss then named Shefali, Paras, Arti, Asim Riaz and Vishal while chiding everyone for performing badly as sanchalak. Bigg Boss then announced that no task for immunity will be given to the contestants anymore. Shehnaaz then asked Vishal to apologise to Bigg Boss but he did not as he did not want to. However, later when Arti apologised to Bigg Boss, he did it too. Arti cried as she was apologising to Bigg Boss.

After Bigg Boss asked the contestants to decide among themselves and give up two names, who were responsible for maximum cancellation of the tasks and it led to a fight between them. Asim and Paras’ names were declared by a voting system. The two were then asked to do the household chores.

Vishal went on to resolve a fight between Paras and Asim. Sidharth and Paras came to the conclusion that Asim is the spoilt apple in the house and most of the ugly fights take place with him in the centre. Arti was seen crying about the fact that some of the contestants humiliated her by passing a very derogatory comment. She cried in the confession room while talking to Bigg Boss.

