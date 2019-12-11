Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Passes Away At 61, Fans Left 'heartbroken'

Swedish pop singer Marie Fredriksson passed away on December 9, after a long term illness. Marie died on Monday after battling with cancer at the age of 61. Her management firm confirmed the news. She was part of the pop duo band known as Roxette. On Tuesday, her partner from the band Per Gessle paid tribute to the pop singer. Read on to know about the whole story.

READ | Vivek Oberoi's Inside Edge Receives Good Reviews, Actor Rates Project As 'difficult'

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson passed away at 61

Gessel, in his tribute to the singer, expressed his gratitude towards Marie for everything she did. He went on to say that she was indeed an outstanding musician, a master of voice, and an amazing performer. He thanked her and said that she was the one who painted his black and white songs in the most beautiful colours he had ever seen. He called her a wonderful friend, as their friendship had spanned for over 40 years. Gessle said that he is proud, honoured, and happy to have been able to share so much of her time, talent, warmth, generosity, and her sense of humour. He expressed his love for her and said that it will be always there, for her and for her family, and said that after her death nothing will be the same.

READ | Marvel Movies And Top Moments From The Franchise In 2019 That Made Fans Go Crazy

Fredriksson and Gessel had their own successful careers before they became friends in the ’80s, and eventually forming their duo band Roxette, which skyrocketed their success furthermore. The two formed their band in 1986, with an ambition to not just be the stars of Sweden but to also become a sensation worldwide, spreading their ‘music and happiness’ everywhere they would go. Their journey towards their dream was fruitful and they managed to become a worldwide pop sensation.

READ | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Did Not Want People To Think She Was Sick

Fans of the pop singer were left heartbroken as the news of her death made surfaced through her obituary. Roxette and Marie by extension have given the world memorable hits like Listen To Your Heart, It Must Have Been, Dangerous, and the world is now short of one great artist. In 2002, Marie was diagnosed with cancer, a severe brain tumour, which she fought for years, till 2016 when her doctors asked her to take things slow and focus on her health. Marie Fredriksson is survived by her husband and her two children, Josefin and Oscar.

READ | Rishi Kapoor Beats Cancer; Back In Action Again With Sharmaji Namkeen's New Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.