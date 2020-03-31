Tiger Shroff Says He Takes Mom's Help To Order Food Online; Reveals His Diet

Tiger Shroff, who last graced the big screen with Baaghi 3, is known for his fitness regime and chiselled physique. The actor's body transformation makes it quite evident that it is the result of sheer hard work and dedication. Tiger Shroff, while interacting with an entertainment portal, reveals how he cannot eat online food and talks about his diet.

Tiger Shroff reveals his strict diet rules

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Tiger Shroff expressed that he does not really have breakfast, lunch or dinner, but indulges in intermittent fasting. The Heropanti actor also reveals that he has his lunch around 1.30-2 sharp which includes very simple food. Talking about his dinner bowl, he says he munches on some veggies and fibre. Tiger Shroff's diet also comes with a strict sleeping schedule. The actor reveals she sleeps for 7-8 hours regularly. And on his cheat day, he devours pizza, exclaims Tiger Shroff.

In the same interaction, Tiger Shroff reveals that his diet includes lots of ghee and also that he is a total black coffee person. When quizzed about ordering food online, Tiger expresses that he does not eat outside food much and that he does not know how to order food online, so he asks his mom or manager to do it for him. Furthermore, he also stated that he loves ice cream and loves anything that is 'chocolatey'. Talking about his work-life, he exclaimed that he follows a very strict diet also when he is shooting.

Meanwhile, now that the country is on lockdown due to the Coronavirus, Tiger Shroff keeps fans updated through his social media updates. The actor also follows his indoor work-out routine amid the lockdown. Videos of him performing his exercise at home during Coronavirus outbreak have stormed the internet.

