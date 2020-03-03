Tiger Shroff Dances With A Flash Mob To Wish Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday

Many Bollywood actors have often opted to not celebrate their birthday in a grand way. Instead, they are working on their birthday. One such actor is Shraddha Kapoor. The actor turns 33 on March 3, 2020. She was seen out in the city to promote her next film Baaghi 3. However, she was in for a big surprise as her fans broke into a flash mob on the streets to wish the stylish star on her birthday.

Girls and boys danced on separate songs in the flash mob. Girls were seen shaking their leg on Baaghi’s Naachu Mein Aaj and boys danced on Dus Bahane 2.0. Surprisingly, Tiger Shroff also joined the flash mob midway and matched the steps with the crowd. As Tiger Shroff danced on the song, Shraddha Kapoor was taken aback. She then came towards the fans and hugged Tiger Shroff as he wished her on her birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white pleated dress and Tiger too looked handsome in a white shirt. Wishes poured in from everyone on the internet and social media as many Bollywood A-listers took to their social media to wish Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh took to their social media to wish her.

Shraddha Kapoor also went on to celebrate her birthday with kids and senior citizens of Ashadaaan-Missionaries of Charity, Byculla. An overwhelmed Shraddha Kapoor also shared some glimpses from her visit on Instagram. She looked very happy as she celebrated her birthday with them.

