Tiger Shroff Does A Rajinikanth With A "shades Flip" For Baaghi 3's Last Shot; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff proves again that he is one of the most athletic actors of Bollywood following in the footsteps of Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Shroff is currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming film, which is the third instalment of his Baaghi franchise.Taking to his social media handle, the Heropanti actor posted a video of him pulling off a stunt. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Tiger Shroff proves once again that he is a top-notch athletic actor

On January 30, 2020, Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to post a video where he pulls off a stunt in his charming heroic way. The post is a reverse video of the stunt. In the video, fans can see Shroff grab a pair of shades, and wears them in a heroic way as he does a spinning kick. Fans adored the video and his stunt, and are praising the actor with their comments. The comment section is flooded with fan reactions. Here is the post by Tiger Shroff.

The caption of the video reveals that Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for Baaghi 3, and is about to wrap up the shoot. The caption read, "My shades please, last shot #baaghi3". The Tiger Shroff video has garnered over 16 lakh likes within a day of its upload.

For the unversed, Shroff's previous film titled War, which was an action thriller, went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2019. It featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, and also featured Disha Patani. Fans loved the film and it was also critically acclaimed.

