Tiger Shroff Executes Flying Kick, Tara Sutaria Says 'Ready For Your Bolshoi Ballet Debut'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff treats his fans with his workout pictures and videos on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a clip of himself during Parkour training through his official Instagram handle. In the slow-motion video, Tiger Shroff is visible executing a flying kick. While the trainer moves back for the first time, the second one hits him, pushing him to the ground. Here are further details about Tiger Shroff’s recent flying kick video that you must check out right away.

Tiger Shroff executes flying kick, celebs exclaim' looks like a ballet'

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared a video of himself while delivering a flying kick through his official account on October 16, 2020, Friday. It features the actor, who fails in executing the move for the first time, as his trainer jumps back. However, the second time, Shroff’s kick hits him with momentum, that Nadeem Akhtar falls to the ground.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Tiger Shroff applauded his trainer’s reaction. He penned, “Shit happens...ðŸ™‰ðŸ˜± but he is still standing ðŸ¥³ðŸ™Œ@nadeemakhtarparkour88 great reaction broâ¤ï¸ @raakeshyadhav @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram”. Check out Tiger Shroff’s recent video on the video-sharing platform.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Reveals Who His Biggest Competitor Is And This Is How Netizens Have Reacted

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Response to Tiger Shroff's Instagram video

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Tiger Shroff garnered more than 4, 80, 000 views and over 2250 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star shared their responses to the video. Meanwhile, celebrities applauded the trainer’s reaction to the kick.

Sikander Kher wrote, “Looks like ballet … and his reaction is mind-blowing ðŸ’¥”, Tara Sutaria penned, “Ready for your Bolshoi Ballet debut!”, and Shaira Ahmed Khan said, “@nadeemakhtarparkour88 Nadeem’s epic ðŸ‘ðŸ» @tigerjackieshroff â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”, and Disha Patani reacted by saying ‘nooo’.

Meanwhile, various people commented on the video through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, and claps, to name a few. Check out some of the response to Tiger Shroff’s video:

Also read: Tiger Shroff Reveals Who 'showed Up To Train Before Him'; Watch Video

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.